Logan Paul Vs. Jey Uso Set for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will put the gold on the line against Logan Paul in a matter of weeks, it has been confirmed. During WWE Backlash 2025, it was confirmed that Paul will challenge for the title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.

For Paul, this will be his third opportunity to become a WWE World Champion. The Maverick came up short against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 and Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2024, both times challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Paul and Jey have been building their feud both on and off WWE cameras. After the May 5, edition of WWE Raw, Paul attacked Uso, making clear his desire to be the next World Heavyweight Champion. Now, Paul will get his chance to do just that at Saturday Night’s Main Event.