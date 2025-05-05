Lyra Valkyria Thrives on WWE’s Constant Challenge: ‘That’s What I Love About This’

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria recently reflected on her whirlwind first year on WWE’s main roster. She also opened up on the constant pressure and unpredictability of her journey.

From winning the Women’s NXT title to scripting history as the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Valkyria has come a long way. While her journey on the main roster hasn’t been the smoothest, she doesn’t want to change anything.

Lyra Valkyria has been on the main WWE roster for almost a full year. Her inspiring journey has featured some unexpected moments, twists and turns. Valkyria is also the only Women’s Intercontinental Champion to date which she won after defeating former WWE star Dakota Kai earlier this year.

While speaking to SI The Takedown’s Zach Heydorn in a new interview, Lyra Valkyria opened up on her journey in WWE. Valkyria stated that the main roster is quite different from NXT. She said that her head is always spinning:

“It’s never going to be on straight. It’s just always spinning.”

While she reached the Queen of the Ring finals and became the Women’s IC champion, she still feels the hunger to achieve more. She has embraced the ever-changing nature of pro wrestling and she is always striving for growth:

“I can’t say that I’m absolutely thrilled with everything I’ve done. Like, of course, who could imagine in my first year I’d have been in the Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia. That was my first PLE with Raw. The first Intercontinental Women’s Champion. I’ve had some matches that I’m very, very proud of — some very proud title defenses as well. So, I’m very, very proud, and it’s hard to feel like anything has ever gone wrong in my life. Because look where I am. I’m very happy.

“As far as going forward, just naturally what we do, I’m never going to feel like, ‘yeah, I’ve got it now. Yeah, I’m great.’ There’s always going to be something that I’m working on, or something I haven’t done, and that’s just the nature of of what this is like. The second you feel like you’ve got it figured out, the board changes, and you have to figure something else out. That’s what I love about this.”

Lyra Valkyria recently faced betrayal when her mentor Becky Lynch turned on her during the ‘Raw After WrestleMania 41.’ ‘The Man’ attacked Valkyria as the duo lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

On last week’s edition of Raw, Lynch took yet another cheap shot at Valkyria. The two Irish brawlers will face each other and the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title will be up for grabs at this Saturday’s WWE Backlash PLE.

Becky Lynch is also set to call out Lyra Valkyria on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw.