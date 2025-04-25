Aleister Black’s Return to WWE: What to Know

Aleister Black’s WWE return is set for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown (April 25, 2025), marking his first appearance since his 2021 release. Known as Malakai Black during his AEW tenure, his comeback has been quietly building through weeks of cryptic teases.

Build-Up and Teasers

Over the past several weeks, WWE has aired unsettling vignettes featuring dark, symbolic imagery tied to Black’s former WWE persona. Visuals like a lone chair encircled by candles directly reference the “Dark Father” character from his previous run.

The vignettes escalated in detail, incorporating the numbers “4” and “25” — subtly signaling the April 25 return date. Zelina Vega, Black’s real-life wife, has also appeared in these segments and was recently moved to SmackDown, reinforcing speculation about his comeback.

Details on the Return

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Black’s return is locked for the April 25 edition of SmackDown, the first show following WrestleMania 41. The episode will be held in Fort Worth, Texas.

His re-debut was reportedly delayed until after WrestleMania to ensure maximum exposure and creative momentum. He was also spotted at WWE Headquarters in recent weeks, adding to internal buzz.

Creative Direction and Potential Storylines

Early reports suggest Black’s return could intersect with ongoing supernatural-themed storylines. He may align with or challenge the Wyatt Sicks faction, or possibly engage with Uncle Howdy, hinting at a deeper horror-inspired angle.

Despite a strong run in NXT, Black struggled to find consistent direction on the main roster before his departure. Now, with Triple H guiding WWE’s creative, there’s renewed hope that Black will finally receive a sustained push and a defined role.

Still, some analysts caution that the success of his return could hinge on how audiences receive the darker character elements — particularly if paired with less conventional storytelling.