Manchester City Stars Train At WWE PC After Launch of Merchandise Collab

Some of the top players for the Manchester City soccer team made a surprise appearance at the WWE Performance Center, mere weeks after the launch of an exclusive merchandise collaboration. On Twitter, the Manchester City account shared some photos of the players at the state-of-the-art training facility. WWE referee Chris Sharpe also provided some photos of the Man City team at the Performance Center.

The team met with some of the top names in WWE NXT, including Trick Williams, Thea Hail, Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, and North American Champion Oba Femi. England’s very own Robbie Brookside, who now works as a trainer in the PC, was also in attendance.

WWE and Manchester City

This meeting of WWE and the soccer team comes mere weeks after the two sides signed an agreement that has seen exclusive merchandise created. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin have all seen Man City-themed merchandise created and the original announcement also named Becky Lynch, who has since parted ways with WWE.

The highly successful club is currently on a tour of the United States with a kit that features the WWE logo and a red outline to signify the red swipe of WWE’s branding. The tour was announced via a video of WWE icon John Cena and Man City megastar Erling Haaland.

WWE’s merchandise collaboration with Manchester City is a unique agreement but one that has made fans of both entities very happy. It remains to be seen who WWE will collaborate next, but clearly, the promotion’s merchandising efforts won’t be confined to just the wrestling industry.

