MJF Reacts As John Cena & Cody Rhodes Reference AEW on WWE Raw

The March 31, edition of WWE Raw saw another epic back-and-forth between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, one that saw plenty of references to AEW. Rhodes started off by acknowledging that he got booed in a company he created. However it was Cena who gave the most shocking comment as he alluded to AEW and the company’s President Tony Khan.

“I make empires for billionaires. All you’ve ever done is steal money from their kids.”

As expected, these references to AEW did not go unnoticed by fans and sparked a debate and discussion on social media. On X, MJF shared his two cents on the matter, arguing that it’s foolish for fans to make a big deal about a wrestling company referencing another company.

I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW.



Or when AEW mentions or references WWE.



If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo.



Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) March 31, 2025

MJF has never shied away from making references to WWE as well as Cody Rhodes. For years, MJF teased jumping from AEW to the competition before ultimately opting to re-sign with AEW. For all of MJF’s talk, it was later reported that there were no conversations between himself and WWE about a potential deal.

Rhodes and Cena will battle at WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship and the very soul of WWE on the line. As all eyes turn to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium, it remains to be see what else the pair have to say and if there’ll be any more ‘All-Elite’ references to come.