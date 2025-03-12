Naomi References AEW In Scathing Attack on Jade Cargill

On the March 7, edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi confirmed that she attacked Jade Cargill, claiming that she did it for herself and Bianca Belair. When the EST rejected Naomi and her reasoning, the Glow confirmed her heel turn, going as far as to call Belair an “ungrateful b****.”

Taking to X, Naomi went further with her heel role in a nod to Jade Cargill’s past. After Jade shared a new profile pic, Naomi warned her former ally that she’ll “send your jacked big back raggedy ass back to where you came from” once her neck is healed.

When my neck is healed I’m going to send your jacked big back raggedy ass back to where you came from. https://t.co/aRqRfIMcMd — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) March 12, 2025

Where Cargill came from is of course, AEW, though Naomi stopped short of mentioning WWE’s chief rival by name. This tweet, however, shows WWE’s growing willingness to acknowledge their competition. In NXT, Ricky Saints can often be found sharing segments with fellow AEW alum, including Ethan Page during WWE NXT Roadblock.

Cargill and Naomi are destined to compete in the ring, with many predicting a showdown this April at WrestleMania 41. With Belair occupied with the Women’s World Title match at the Show of Shows, the event could be where Naomi and Cargill settle their issues once and for all.