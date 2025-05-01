Natalya Talks Career Longevity, Creative Drive Ahead of NWA Title Challenge

Natalya isn’t waiting around for WWE to decide her next storyline—she’s taking control of her career and exploring new in-ring opportunities. In a new interview with The Toronto Sun, the longtime WWE Superstar discussed stepping outside the company to wrestle with WWE’s full approval.

“It’s so cool that I’m being allowed to do these outside projects with WWE’s full blessing. As I’ve mentioned before, and I’ve said this to a lot of other people, I am not comfortable just taking a paycheck and coasting, hoping that the writers at WWE think of something for me to do.”

Natalya made her WWE main roster debut in 2008 after signing with the company a year earlier. Now 18 years into her career, the former Divas Champion takes pride in her longevity and resilience in a constantly evolving industry.

“I would have never survived in WWE for over 18 years, which is unprecedented for a female in WWE—no other woman in the industry has done this at the level that I’ve done it, for 18 uninterrupted years.” “I would never have survived what I survived in WWE had I not been creative and persistent, constantly trying to think of new ideas and ways to be involved and included.”

With nearly two decades of WWE experience, Natalya has dedicated her career to entertaining fans. Despite her contributions, she remains grounded when it comes to expectations from WWE leadership, including Chief Content Officer Triple H.

“Triple H doesn’t owe me anything. Triple H doesn’t owe me a storyline, he doesn’t owe me a phone call, he doesn’t owe me a text, he doesn’t owe me an email—he doesn’t owe me a single thing.”

Natalya could soon add the NWA Women’s World Championship to her legacy