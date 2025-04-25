Natalya to Challenge For NWA Women’s Title At Crockett Cup

Natalya is a veteran of the WWE ring, but now the Canadian star is hungry to win NWA gold. On Friday, March 25, the NWA announced that Natalya will challenge NWA Women’s Champion Kenzie Page at the 2025 Crockett Cup event on May 17.

NWA President Billy Corgan commented on the upcoming match:

“It’s always our distinct honor to host this modern version of the Crockett Cup, but holding the event in this great and historic building in Philadelphia, with the addition of a WWE Superstar such as Natalya, in an NWA title match no less, shows how far we have come.”

While this will be Natalya’s first match against Page, it won’t be the first time the pair have come to blows. Following Natalya’s victory at Bloodsport XII, she brawled with Page, who was seated at ringside.

Natalya is a former WWE Divas Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Tag Team Champion, but it has been over seven years since the veteran last held singles gold. Now, the Queen of Harts has an opportunity to demonstrate why she remains a respected figure in women’s wrestling and to establish her dominance over the talent of the NWA.