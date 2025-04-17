Nia Jax Refutes ‘Lie’ About Roman Reigns’ Alleged Sway

In 2020, Nia Jax enjoyed nothing more than putting Lana through a table on WWE TV. When the angle came to an abrupt end, some fans pointed the finger of blame at Roman Reigns but now Jax has shared that the OTC wasn’t involved.

In 2021, it was reported that Reigns was against Jax and Lana using the announce table at WWE Survivor Series 2020 the previous November as he and Drew McIntyre had a similar spot planned. This week, a fan shared the article, claiming that Reigns has a hatred for women, Jax fired back in defense of her fellow Bloodline member.

This dumbass article is a lie. This never happened. https://t.co/i15aY08hRn — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) April 17, 2025

Jax’s refuting of the article is interesting given her previous comments about what happened at the November 2020 PLE. Speaking to Ring the Belle, Jax previously claimed that creative changed the spot, giving McIntyre and Reigns the table spot instead of herself and Lana. When the interview said that they’d heard about Reigns being involved, Jax gave an exaggerated gasp before sarcastically asking “who even knows?” Clarifying her previous comments, Jax made clear in the comments that Reigns was not involved in this decision.

It wasn’t him — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) April 17, 2025

As one of WWE’s biggest stars ever, Reigns has a degree of sway backstage. Nevertheless, he isn’t the one who forced Jax and Lana away from the table according to Nia, and that’s the story she’s sticking to.