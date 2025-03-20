Nikki Bella’s Near-Career-Ending Injury: The Truth About Her Neck Damage and Recovery

For years, Nikki Bella dominated WWE, performing high-impact moves and holding championship gold. But behind the scenes, she was unknowingly pushing her body to the brink—until doctors told her she had a career-ending injury.

“I was slowly breaking my neck, and no one knew it,” Nikki shared on The Nikki & Brie Show. “ I would wake up in the night with numb legs. I couldn’t move my toes or feet. Something was really wrong.”

During her 2015 WWE Divas Championship reign, Nikki began experiencing alarming symptoms, including sudden loss of strength mid-match. After undergoing medical evaluations, she was diagnosed with a shattered C6-C7 vertebrae—so severe that doctors warned her of paralysis.

“It wasn’t just a herniated disc—it was splattered,” she said. “If I kept wrestling, I was risking paralysis or worse.”

Most doctors advised spinal fusion surgery, but renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Juan Uribe offered a less invasive alternative. By operating through the front of her neck, he restored spinal fluid flow and gave her hope for a normal life—even if wrestling again was uncertain.

Nikki spent six months in a neck brace before making a triumphant return at SummerSlam 2016. Reflecting on her journey, she credits resilience and second opinions for saving her career.

“Everyone told me I was done. But I refused to accept no—and that’s why I made it back.”

After a complex spinal surgery, Nikki fought her way back to the ring, but she knows not all wrestlers get that chance.

“This business is tough. Sometimes, we don’t realize what we’ve done to our bodies until it’s too late.”

Though Nikki overcame her injury, her story highlights the hidden dangers of wrestling—and the sacrifices performers make to entertain fans.