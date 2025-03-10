Watch: Mystery Masked Superstar Who Is Not Chad Gable Debuts On Raw

A new masked superstar has joined the ranks of American Alpha and it’s definitely not Chad Gable.

The former Olympian had been on an expedition the last few weeks, trying to find a solution to his ‘Lucha problem.’ Last week’s episode of Raw saw Gable finally finding what he’s been looking for in the form of a mystery box.

This week’s episode of the Monday Night show then featured a tag team match between Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee of LWO and The New Day. The faces looked in control of the bout until a mysterious masked man showed up.

The masked star attacked Dragon Lee with a Frankensteiner and a jumping headbutt. When Rey Mysterio came out to confront him, the mystery star grabbed the WWE Hall of Famer and delivered a delayed German suplex.

WHO THE HELL IS THAT



I DON'T KNOW WHO THAT IS#WWERaw #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xLGj9dBEHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 11, 2025

This distraction allowed The New Day to capitalize and they won the match with an Up Up Down Down on Rey. The masked superstar on the other hand ran away as the security tried to apprehend him.

Cathy Kalley questioned Chad Gable about the attack later in the night but he denied being the one behind the mask. As she was pressing the issue, the security appeared behind them with the mystery star.

This development absolutely and completely absolves Chad Gable from the accusations. The big question after the show is who is behind the mask if not the American Alpha leader.