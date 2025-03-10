‘He Can Light Somebody Up’ – Steve Austin Strongly Endorses Top WWE Star’s Mic Work

Stone Cold Steve Austin has praised the mic work of one of the current WWE stars in his own unique way.

The wrestling legend recently had an interview with Adrian Hernandez. He talked about things such as his recent knee replacement surgery, potential WrestleMania 41 appearance, and more.

During the interview, Steve Austin was also asked about his thoughts on CM Punk. The Attitude Era star first recalled the famous picture of himself with a younger Punk and said that he is a fan of the Straight Edge Star:

“Well, me and Punk are friends from way back. There was a picture back from, you know, probably in my heyday and you know, he’s a lot younger than I am and we got a picture there together and he’s just a young kid. And so I think, you know, he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day and I’m a CM Punk fan.”

He Can Light Somebody Up: Stone Cold Steve Austin

Steve Austin who is considered one of the greatest mic workers of all time also offered big praise to CM Punk for his promo skills. He said that the current WWE star can light somebody up when he wants to:

“I’m a fan of his work and his promos. Jesus Christ, he can light somebody up. So, you know, we don’t talk a whole lot. We’ll send each other a text every now and then, but we’re probably really, really good friends that don’t talk a whole lot and have a lot of mutual respect for each other. I enjoy what he does.”

CM Punk has never been shy about his appreciation for Austin’s work either. He has named the Texas Rattlesnake as his dream opponent on multiple occasions.