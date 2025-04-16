Best Thing That Could Happen: Seth Rollins Reveals Interesting Take On Charlotte Flair/Tiffany Stratton Situation

Seth Rollins has revealed his stand on the Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton situation.

The two female stars who are set to compete at WrestleMania 41 have been in news recently but for the wrong reasons. The two WWE stars have gathered real life heat after going off script and taking personal shots at each other during promos building up to their upcoming title match.

The Architect was asked about his opinion on the whole situation during his recent appearance on Outta Pocket podcast. Seth Rollins mentioned how he has worked with plenty of people he didn’t like during his career, but explained that you have to have thick skin in the wrestling business:

“Gosh, that’s a tough one cause I do have some opinions about it but there’s sort of…how do I say this? I think no matter what, it’s a collaboration in my opinion. It should always be a collaboration. Look I’ve been out there in the ring with people who I didn’t like. You’ve worked with I’m sure plenty of people that you did not like. But there is a certain respect that you share and a communication that should happen and an understanding. One of my favorite people in the world is John Cena. John always told me whenever we would cut a promo together ‘You say whatever you want out there. We’re on TV. It’s fair game. Anything you want. My skin is thick.’ In our industry, you have to be able to do that. You have to be able to have a thick skin because, we are in the conflict business, and the best conflict that we can sell is real-life conflict. Because our audience is so smart, they can sniff things out from a mile away.”

We’re Talking About It Now: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins then made an interesting assessment saying that the real-life conflict is a good thing. According to him, it has actually helped the story as people are talking more about it now than they were before: