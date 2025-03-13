Plans For ‘Outside The Box’ Post-WrestleMania Comedy Event

WrestleMania 41 is mere weeks away, and the two-night supershow could be about to get even bigger! According to WrestleVotes, a post-WrestleMania ‘roast’ of the event could take place following Night Two of the event. Tony Hinchcliffe, who hosted Snoop Dogg’s roast in 2016 and Tom Brady’s roast in 2024, was named for a role at the “outside the box” event.

Roasting WrestleMania immediately after the event takes place would certainly test WWE’s ability to poke fun at itself. Such an idea would have seemed impossible during Vince McMahon’s reign over WrestleMania, though Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque now has the final say over creative matters.

If this show goes ahead, it won’t be WWE’s first time taking their annual Showcase of the Immortals to another level. In 2004, WWE released The Mania of WrestleMania, a documentary about the previous year’s event. In 2024, WWE documented WrestleMania 40 for its WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary.

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19, and April 20, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada with a stacked card already confirmed. From John Cena’s quest to become a 17-time World Champion to Jey Uso wanting his first, there’ll be something for everyone this April in Sin City. A post-show roast would mark quite the change from WWE’s usual press conferences and allow the Superstar to show their funny bones after competing on WWE’s grandest stage.