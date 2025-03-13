Eddie Hall, Logan Paul
World’s Strongest Man Winner Wants WWE Showdown With Logan Paul

by Thomas Lowson

Logan Paul has proven his athletic skills in the ring, but now he has found himself the target of a World’s Strongest Man winner. On Facebook, Eddie Hall, also known as ‘The Beast’ shared his request, stating that “WWE need to set me up a match with Logan Paul.”

After taking the bronze in the 2016 World’s Strongest Man competition, Hall won the contest the following year. From 2011 to 2016, he won the UK’s Strongest Man competition and won Britain’s Strongest Man every year from 2014 to 2018. Part of Hall’s success comes from having Myostatin, also known as the Hercules gene, which allows him to build more muscle mass than the average human being

Hall may have made his name in strongman competitions but he’s no stranger to combat sports. In 2022, he battled World’s Strongest Man Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in a boxing match. In June 2024, he made his MMA debut in a handicap match against social media influencers the Neffati brothers.

As for Paul, he continues to be a fixture of WWE Raw where he has run a foul of AJ Styles. With WrestleMania 41 looming, fans are predicting a showdown between the two at the Showcase of the Immortals. This match will be a battle of two athletically gifted individuals, though Hall hopes that it’ll be power vs agility in his potential showdown with the former United States Champion.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

