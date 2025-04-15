Randy Orton on WWE Comeback: ‘I Was Told I Might Not Wrestle Again’

After over a year away from the ring, Randy Orton has opened up about the intense physical and emotional journey that led to his return at WWE Survivor Series 2023. In a recent interview with Complex, the 14-time world champion shared how close he came to retirement and how critical the support of family and friends was in helping him make a comeback.

Told He Might Never Wrestle Again

Orton revealed the true extent of his back injury, noting that several doctors advised him to walk away from wrestling altogether.

“There was a point where I was being told, ‘You might not be able to do this again,’” Orton said. “When you hear that after doing something for over 20 years, it hits you hard. I didn’t know what my future looked like.”

He admitted that the uncertainty took a toll mentally, but stepping away gave him a new appreciation for the career he’s built.

“Being away reminded me how much I love this. I don’t take it for granted anymore.”

A New Perspective and Style

Having returned to WWE with a new outlook, Orton acknowledged that his in-ring style has evolved out of necessity. He now focuses on longevity over spectacle.

“I’ve changed how I work. I’m not taking unnecessary risks. I want to be here for a while. I want to be able to walk when I’m 50. I’m smarter now.”

This approach reflects not just physical adjustments but a broader shift in mindset shaped by his time away.

Emotional Support from Family and Kevin Owens

Throughout his recovery, Orton credited his wife for keeping him grounded and focused.

“My wife was my rock. She told me to focus on healing and not worry about anything else. That gave me the space I needed to recover fully.”

He also highlighted the consistent support from fellow WWE star Kevin Owens.

“Kevin Owens was texting me weekly—sometimes more. Just checking in. That meant the world to me. It reminded me that I wasn’t alone in this, and that helped more than he knows.”

Cody Rhodes was another peer who reached out regularly, offering encouragement that helped keep Orton mentally connected to the business.

Now back in the spotlight and competing on his own terms, Randy Orton is embracing this chapter with gratitude, resilience, and a renewed focus on his legacy in WWE.