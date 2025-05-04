Rey Mysterio Opens First AAA Show After WWE Deal Announcement

AAA has been acquired by WWE and the latter’s influence is immediately being felt on the lucha libre promotion. For the first episode of AAA following the news of WWE’s deal, Rey Mysterio kicked off the show with an exciting video package. Amid footage of his own time in AAA as well as other big stars associated with the promotion, Mysterio declared that “the future flies here.”

Rey Mysterio didn’t appear in person at the AAA event but that may come in due time. It has been reported that the WWE Hall of Famer will return to AAA due to the connection with WWE. In addition to Rey, other AAA alum now under WWE contracts, such as Rey Fenix, Penta, and Dragon Lee, have been rumored for potential returns.

If all goes as planned, WWE’s acquisition of WWE will be finalised in the third quarter of 2025. Stay tuned for the latest on this blockbuster deal between two staples of pro wrestling.