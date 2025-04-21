Rey Mysterio Gets Honest About Dominik’s Recent Success

Rey Mysterio is a proud father.

Nobody could have predicted the career trajectory of Dominik Mysterio when he first made his WWE debut in 2020. In less than 5 years since then, Prison Dom has become one of the most intriguing characters in all of sports entertainment and one of the biggest stars of his generation.

The WWE Hall of Famer was not shy about recognizing his son’s success in an out-of-character interview with Denise Salcedo. Rey said that he’s incredibly proud of his son for everything he has achieved:

“As a father, there’s a tremendous sense of pride, not only from my end, but I speak for my wife as well because she did a lot of the raising at home. It’s just incredible to be able to see the growth of your son just rising to the success that he has been over the past four years in such a short amount of time.”

The interview was conducted over the WrestleMania weekend, before Dominik Mysterio challenged for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 night 2. So Rey mentioned that the 28-year-old will have the opportunity to prove himself during the title match.

He then talked about how Dominik has carved a unique identity for himself that’s very different from anything the Master of 619 has done in his own career. Rey Mysterio suggested that Dirty Dom has outgrown the Mysterio name with his incredible character work:

“Now he just has to show the whole world that he can accomplish that, on his own. We’ve seen what he can do on his own. He’s done incredible. He’s definitely branched out. He is his own identity now. He is not connected to Mysterio but the name, that’s it. He’s done his own work. He’s grinded on his own. So yes, I’m really enjoying his work and I’ve become a fan sincerely,”

Dominik Mysterio went on to win the IC title at WrestleMania 41, completing his face turn. Though he stole the win from Judgement Day partner Finn Balor at the last second. It’d be interesting to see how the former Universal Champion reacts to his teammates win on Raw tonight.