Latest On Rey Mysterio After WWE SmackDown Injury

During the April 19, edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio’s road to WrestleMania 41 hit a major obstacle as he appeared to suffer an injury during a six-man tag-team match. During the match, Mysterio stopped being tagged in and was seen being tended to by WWE’s medical staff during and after the match.

Mysterio was seen limping after the match and being carried to the back, leaving many to speculate on an ankle or knee injury. In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer shared that Rey suffered a torn groin during the match at SmackDown.

During the WrestleMania kick-off event, Rey Mysterio confirmed that he will not compete at the Showcase of the Immortals. As for his match with El Grande Americano, WWE’s controversial ‘luchador’ will instead battle Rey Fenix in the latter’s WrestleMania debut.

BREAKING: El Grande Americano will be facing Rey at #WrestleMania tonight … REY FENIX! ? pic.twitter.com/zuB1CUI1oc — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Mysterio’s injury could not have come at a worse time but demonstrates the risk every wrestler takes whenever they step foot in the ring. While Mysterio has plenty of WrestleMania moments to his name, this year’s event will come and go without the Hall of Famer.