Rhea Ripley Reflects on Injury-Struck 2024 and WWE Comeback

by Thomas Lowson

Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of WWE’s top female stars in recent years, but 2024 brought significant challenges for the powerhouse known as ‘Mami.’ In an interview with World Wide of Sports, Ripley reflected on the injuries that disrupted her momentum.

“I did a grade three AC sprain and then finally came back from that, which was so tough — not being able to do the things that I love. But I finally came back and got to go for my world championship again and try and grab that back, but then I broke my orbital bone.”

These injuries marked a difficult period in Ripley’s career, bringing her reign as Women’s World Champion to an untimely end and keeping her out of action for much of the year. Despite the setbacks, she used her time away to focus on personal growth.

“It was just injuries flying left and right. but I learned a lot about myself — that I can pretty much overcome whatever is in my way, and that’s such a strong thing to realise.”

Now back in action, Ripley reclaimed the Women’s World Championship during Raw’s debut on Netflix. Although she is no longer champion, many believe another title run is on the horizon for the dominant Australian.

