Rhea Ripley Unleashes Fury After Controversial Raw Main Event

The March 31, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at London’s O2 Arena was headlined with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley battling in a Women’s World Title rematch. With Bianca Belair serving as guest referee, the match was ultimately ruled a double-disqualifcation by the EST, meaning SKY keeps the gold and her spot in the title match at WrestleMania 41.

In a WWE Raw Digital Exclusive, Ripley was furious about the finish. Ripley, who lost the title mere weeks ago to SKY, was hoping to confront Belair about the finish.

“What’s going through my mind right now? I had the match won. I had the match won. 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10. Where’s Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere.”

Ripley claimed that Belair couldn’t be found after Raw because she’s scared of ‘Mami.’ In Ripley’s world, the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber can run, but she can’t hide forever.

“She is scared that I am going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It’s going to continue to happen. I am gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want.”

As it stands, the Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 will see SKY put the gold on the line against Bianca Belair. While Ripley has no official role in the match, and has in fact got on the bad side of Adam Pearce, the Australian remains dedicated to getting another shot at the gold, one way or another.