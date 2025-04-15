Rhea Ripley Rejects Kevin Hart’s Tag-Team Offer in Brutal Fashion

Rhea Ripley has had her fair share of tag-team partners over the years, but don’t expect her to challenge for gold with Kevin Hart. While speaking on Cold As Balls, the comedian offered his services, telling Ripley “Listen, if you ever need a partner, I’m there.”

Unimpressed, Ripley laughed off the offer, telling Hart “I’ll call Dwayne,” a nod to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who Hart has worked with several tiems. When Ripley went as far as to ask Hart if he could smell what The Rock is cooking, the comedian saidthat “if I can smell what The Rock is cooking, I’m going somewhere else to eat.”

The Rock and Hart have spent years trolling each other and there’s no doubt that WWE’s ‘Final Boss’ loved to see Ripley’s reaction to the offer. The Australian Superstar once again demonstrated her signature cocky, confident attitude, something that has made ‘Mami’ into one of WWE’s most popular Superstars in recent history.

Ripley will compete at WrestleMania 41 this weekend where she’ll battle Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a stacked triple threat match. And while having The Rock in her corner would certainly prove useful, Ripley is ready to prove that Mami can win gold on WWE’s grandest stage all by herself.