Rhodes’ Redemption: WWE Champion Admits to Past Arrogance Before Career Resurgence

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has acknowledged a significant personal transformation since his return to WWE, admitting he was once “arrogant” and “angry” before his career resurgence.

Speaking on Barstool Sports’ Mostly Sports podcast, Rhodes offered a candid self-assessment of his evolution as both a performer and person.

“I’m a product of everyone who’s around me. I think the first time I was on your show, I was not a product of everyone who was around me. I was arrogant, I was angry, and that’s all in there still, but I feel like when I came to WWE they literally gave me every weapon in the book,” Rhodes confessed during the interview.

This transformation marks a striking contrast to Rhodes’ demeanor during previous public appearances, notably from his time outside WWE. The current champion’s journey has been remarkable – from his surprising return at WrestleMania in Dallas against Seth Rollins, to consecutive main events against Roman Reigns, culminating in his championship victory.

The Pivotal Moment

Rhodes reflected on the pivotal moment when he left his previous wrestling promotion, describing the internal conflict he experienced.

“I said you people are not going to believe the Move I Make next… I was torn. One thing was my baby and something that I very much loved and was part of its inception and the origin, but then the others kind of your destiny calling you fate and what you do next.”

He credits his wife Brandy for a prescient warning before his WWE return: “Brandy told me that, and I almost get choked up thinking about it, but she just said be careful what you wish for. And then what I wish for plus a million came true.”

The champion’s reflective nature extends to his appreciation for his current position. When discussing his upcoming WrestleMania 41 match against John Cena, Rhodes expressed profound gratitude for his career trajectory: “If it ended tomorrow, if the story was truly finished, I’ve had an incredibly lucky, lucky, lucky career.”

Rhodes’ personal growth coincides with his professional success, with his championship reign representing not just an athletic achievement but the culmination of a personal journey. His willingness to acknowledge past flaws while embracing his current role demonstrates the maturity that has endeared him to fans.

As Rhodes prepares for his championship defense against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, his growth mindset and gratitude highlight the evolution of a performer who has found both professional and personal success in his WWE return. The champion now approaches his matches with a blend of confidence and humility that was perhaps missing in earlier stages of his career.

WWE officials have reportedly been impressed not only with Rhodes’ in-ring performances but with his professionalism and leadership backstage – further evidence of the personal transformation he’s described here.

Whether facing a wrestling legend like Cena or mentoring younger talent, Rhodes brings the perspective of someone who understands both sides of the business.

“I’m happy about my family being there, I’m happy it’s Vegas and wrestling fans who experience Vegas,” Rhodes said about the upcoming WrestleMania, demonstrating his focus on the collective experience rather than just his individual achievement.

For a performer who once declared that fans “would not believe” his next move, Cody Rhodes has transformed into a champion who fully understands and embraces his role in WWE’s broader narrative – a redemption story both in and out of the ring.

Check out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ full interview with Mostly Sports: