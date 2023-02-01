Ric Flair Believes Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley Should Be A WrestleMania Main Event

Ric Flair believes the upcoming SmackDown Women’s Title match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley should headline one of the two nights of WrestleMania 39.

Ripley punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Now, she has opted to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Women’s Title at “The Show Of Shows” in Los Angeles.

Speaking on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” Ric Flair explained why he believes his daughter’s match should one a main event for one of the two night’s cards.

“It’s gotta be one of the main events. It’s gonna be spectacular. Rhea has matured so much. That match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine, I mean ‘The Queen’ is in a place where… she just plain and simply is the best worker in the business, in the company.

“I’m sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guys, I wouldn’t want to follow them, and I would be hope that they’d be on last. As much as I enjoy that group she [Rhea]’s with, which worked out really nice, I’m really happy that she’s going out on her own now again. I like that.

“Win, lose, or draw, I don’t know whether she’ll stay with that group or not, but she is such a great singles attraction. She and ‘The Queen’ will just tear it down. I’m so excited for both of them.”

Flair returned to WWE back in December on an episode of SmackDown after a lengthy several month layoff. She challenged Ronda Rousey for the title in an impromptu match, winning the bout and re-capturing the title in the process.

With the win, Flair became a 14-time World Champion in the process.

