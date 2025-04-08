Ric Flair Reacts to Charlotte & Tiffany Stratton Heated SmackDown Promo

Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the heated live promo segment between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton that aired during the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. Speaking on Busted Open Radio today, Flair addressed the unscripted nature of the exchange and voiced concern over the personal topics brought into the storyline.

“I have an opinion, but I don’t really want to voice it. I can say this, it’s very sensitive. I didn’t like it, but wrestling is wrestling,” Flair said. “I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that’s the first time hearing my name?”

Will @RicFlairNatrBoy be at @JohnCena's match & what did he think of the promo on #smackdown?



Find out all the answers and MORE on the #bustedopen247 Podcast with @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/lS1BjDducx — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 8, 2025

The 16-time world champion also took the opportunity to praise Charlotte’s in-ring ability.

“She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was. I can’t do half the things that she does. It’s not like she’s 5’2’’ and 103 pounds. She’s 5’11 and weighs 145 pounds. She works so hard,” Flair added. “Undertaker said it best, ‘The Queen came back and regained her crown.’ She deserves it.”

The controversial segment saw Stratton target Charlotte with personal insults, including references to her family legacy and real-life relationships. Stratton accused Flair of being emotionally unstable and claimed she would always be in her father’s shadow, before making a pointed remark about her romantic history. Flair responded with a retort referencing Stratton’s boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser.

When asked whether the personal jabs were discussed backstage beforehand, Ric Flair admitted he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know the answer to that. I would assume there was no discussion of that before, but I don’t have any idea. I’m not privy to know that. I would imagine they probably didn’t discuss it. They are certainly talking about it now, at the expense of Ashley’s personal feelings,” Flair concluded. “Wrestling is a strange animal.”

The segment has generated considerable attention ahead of Charlotte Flair’s upcoming WrestleMania match against Tiffany Stratton, where the storyline tension now mirrors real-life emotion.