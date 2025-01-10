AEW Star has Better Odds for Royal Rumble than AJ Styles, Sheamus and Rey Mysterio

The Royal Rumble 2025 is already set to be star-studded, and the latest betting odds reveal a shocking twist: AEW star Ricky Starks is ranked higher to win the WWE event than legendary names like AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio.

Ricky Starks: A Rising Star with 40/1 Odds

Of course currently signed to AEW, Ricky Starks is listed with 40/1 odds on SkyBet to win the Royal Rumble. While Starks has never appeared in WWE, his undeniable charisma and in-ring talent have caught the attention of fans worldwide.

What oddsmakers sometimes tend to do is throw in a name that is in the news and *could* appear in the match. Starks’ contract is still ongoing as far as it has been reported publicly, but it is intriguing that they’re giving him such high odds.

WWE Legends Falling Behind in Betting Odds

Several iconic WWE superstars are trailing behind Ricky Starks in the betting markets.