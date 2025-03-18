‘Roast of WrestleMania’ Set for April 20 in Las Vegas With Tony Hinchcliffe

WWE is adding a comedic twist to WrestleMania 41 weekend with The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends. The event is set for Sunday, April 20, at 10 p.m. PT at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Hinchcliffe, a well-known comedian and host of the Kill Tony podcast, will be joined by fellow comedians, celebrities, and WWE superstars, including Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman.

While the roast will not be televised, fans can secure tickets via Ticketmaster, with presale beginning on March 19 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. General public sales start on March 21 at the same time. On Location, WWE’s official fan hospitality partner, will also offer access to the event.

This marks a significant moment for Hinchcliffe, a longtime pro wrestling fan, who recently secured a deal with Netflix for three Kill Tony specials and a new stand-up special.

WrestleMania 41 itself will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, featuring matches such as Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, and Gunther vs. Jey Uso.

Additionally, WWE will host its 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and bring SmackDown, Raw, NXT Stand & Deliver, and WWE World to various venues across the city.