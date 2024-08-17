Watch: What Happened With Roman Reigns After (8/16) SmackDown Went Off Air

This week’s episode of SmackDown came live from Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and featured the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the main event.

The main event of the Blue Branded Show saw Solo Sikoa calling out the Head of The Table and Reigns came out to confront his former enforcer.

Roman got the upper hand early on and he even retrieved the Ula Fala from Sikoa. A returning Jacob Fatu however, turned things around.

The Bloodline then assaulted Roman Reigns and delivered a triple powerbomb to him on the announce desk. The show went off air with the faction standing tall.

WWE released a video on their YouTube channel in which Roman can be seen leaving the ring after the beatdown once the broadcast had ended:

SmackDown Dark Matches

This wasn’t all that happened after the show as there were two dark matches that also took place. In the first match, Sami Zayn defeated Santos Escobar.

The second match saw Gunther defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The match ended in a DQ when Ludwig Kaiser interfered and Damian Priest came out to make the save.

The two teams then had a fun tag team match with a lot of crowd interaction. Priest paid tribute to The Undertaker during the bout by performing the Old School maneuver.

Damian won the match for his team after pinning Kaiser with a South of Heaven. Priest and Uso cut a promo after the bout ended to finally send the crowd home.