Roman Reigns Declares for the 2025 Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has officially declared his entry into the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, with his sights set on a potential showdown with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

During the January 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman addressed the fallout from Roman Reigns’ victory over Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match on the premiere of WWE RAW on Netflix. In the match, Reigns reclaimed the Ula Fala, signaling the conclusion of his feud with Sikoa and his readiness to move forward.

Heyman opened the show by “acknowledging” Cody Rhodes, the reigning, defending, Undisputed WWE Champion. According to Heyman, Rhodes had earned Reigns’ respect, but Reigns was determined to regain his championship. Declaring for the Royal Rumble, Reigns made it clear that his ultimate goal was to challenge Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41 if victorious.

Reigns joins a growing list of high-profile entrants in the Royal Rumble match, including CM Punk and John Cena.

A former Royal Rumble winner in 2015, Reigns last competed in the event in 2020. In the years since, he dominated as Universal Champion, defending his title throughout an historic reign.

Now, he looks to reclaim his place at the top of WWE by winning the Royal Rumble and earning another chance at championship gold.

