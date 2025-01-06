Roman Reigns Set For Jan. 27 Raw, WWE 2K25 News Teased

Fans can expect to learn much more about WWE 2K25 in a matter of weeks, if a tease on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw is to be believed.

During the show, Roman Reigns confirmed his role as the OTC by defeating Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman asked his Tribal Chief about his next appearance, which Reigns confirmed will be on January 27. As the pair entered a locker room, the WWE 2K25 logo was featured on the door, teasing that updates about the much-anticipated game will be shared on the January 27, Raw.

Reigns won’t be the only notable name at the January 27, edition of WWE Raw. That same show will also see Bill Goldberg appear inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The WWE Hall of Famer will compete in his final match this year, with many predicting a showdown with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER to be in the works.

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 will be the 25th installment in the series, and the eleventh game under the WWE 2K banner. The game is expected to release in early 2025, the same time window as recent installments in the WWE 2K franchise.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Roman Reigns, as the one, true Tribal Chief continues to be a force to be reckoned with on TV, and in the WWE 2K series.