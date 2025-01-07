Roman Reigns Doesn’t Have A Definite Answer On The Rock Match: ‘We’ll See’

Roman Reigns is not saying no to a Rock match.

The Netflix premiere episode of WWE Raw saw The Tribal Chief finally reclaiming the Ula Fala after defeating Solo Sikoa. The Great One even showed up after the bout to acknowledge his cousin and the two shared a hug at the show.

Despite all the pleasantries, the question of a potential match was asked to Roman in the post-Raw press conference. Reigns was asked if he would like to tease the bout and The Head of The Table said that he would just let people speculate about it:

“I don’t have to tease anything, you guys do it for us. We’re just going to let the Internet do its thing. [Saying yes or no], that would defeat the whole purpose of this. The Internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see.”

Apart from this, Roman Reigns was also asked about John Cena calling him the greatest of all time. The former WWE Champion claimed that he’s too busy to be thinking about such things. Reigns noted how the whole thing is really subjective but also discussed how John Cena is a very smart man and reminded everyone that his metrics prove Roman to be the goat.

The future of Solo Sikoa is another big question coming out of the show. After the New Bloodline leader failed to prove his dominance over the Original Tribal Chief, it’d be interesting to see how his faction members react to his loss.