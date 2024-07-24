Ronda Rousey ‘Encouraged’ By Progress Of Women In Combat Sports

Ronda Rousey believes women’s wrestling in WWE is taking steps forward again now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of bookings.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with TV Insider to promote her new graphic novel ‘Expecting the Unexpected.’ The Kickstarter campaign for the novel is set to be launched on July 25.

Rousey, who is considered a trailblazer for women’s combat sports across the board was asked for her thoughts the current state of female performers in WWE, UFC and beyond. The former Raw Women’s Champion mentioned how women are being taken more seriously now:

“I think women in combat sports everywhere are succeeding more than ever before because people are taking them seriously. I think that being able to prove that women can fight and be exciting and dynamic. There has been this ripple effect on boxing, UFC, pro wrestling, and even Olympic wrestling.”

We Are Taking Steps Forward Again: Ronda Rousey

Speaking specifically about the world of pro wrestling and WWE, Ronda Rousey explained that things have gotten better since Vince McMahon was forced out of WWE:

“There was a point after we had the main event of WrestleMania that I feel like WWE took several steps back, but now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I feel we are taking steps forward again. I’m extremely encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry.”

Vince McMahon had to resign from his post on the TKO board in January this year after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking among other things.

The Department of Justice has since launched their own investigation of the matter. On May 30, it was revealed that Grant had agreed to stay her case for 6 months at their request.

