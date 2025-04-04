Rusev Headed to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 Weekend

WWE Superstar Rusev (Miro in AEW) is headed to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend.

The Bulgarian Brute is slated to make a special guest appearance at the KnokX Pro event

KnokX Pro, founded by Rikishi and Reno Anoa’i, expressed their enthusiasm:

“KPE is proud to welcome home our highly esteemed special guest Miro! KnokX Pro’s very own alumni from the graduating first class of 2009! We are very honored to be in the presence of God’s Favorite Champion, The Redeemer, The Best Man, The Bulgarian Brute as he celebrates with us during Mania Week in Downtown Las Vegas on Rusev Day no less! Join us as at @dlvec as we give him a warm welcome! Buy your tickets now.”?

