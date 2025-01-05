Samantha Irvin On WWE Exit: “I Wasn’t Comfortable With the Attention”

Samantha Irvin has shared more on her decision to leave WWE, which won’t be the last time fans see the former ring announcer in wrestling. On X, Irvin reacted to JoJo Offerman announcing a match ahead of the latest AEW Collision. When a fan said that Irvin should become a manager in wrestling, the 35-year-old shared that this was the plan.

I will — Samantha (@SamanthaTheBomb) January 5, 2025

Whether Irvin becomes a wrestling manager or not, fans shouldn’t expect her to be a ring announcer again. When a commenter made clear, with some choice verbiage, their opposition to Irvin’s announcing, she explained why she is finished with that role.

Don’t worry I won’t ring announce again. I agree with you fully. Except the attention seeking part, I wasn’t comfortable with the attention hence why I am no longer there. Thank you for your tweet ?? — Samantha (@SamanthaTheBomb) January 5, 2025

Samantha Irvin’s WWE Departure

Irvin surprised fans with her exit from WWE in October 2024 and there were several developments that became apparent in the following days.

Departure Announcement: On October 21, 2024, Irvin announced her departure from WWE via a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude to fans, colleagues, and the WWE community.

Reason for Leaving: Reports indicate that Irvin and WWE could not reach an agreement regarding her involvement in external projects, leading to her decision to leave the company.

Notice Period: Contrary to some reports suggesting a sudden exit, Irvin clarified that she had informed WWE of her decision months in advance.

Immediate Replacement: Following her departure, WWE brought back veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia to fill Irvin’s role on Monday Night Raw.

Personal Life: Irvin’s departure came after her fiancé Ricochet joined AEW. Despite speculation, both Irvin and Ricochet have said that she does not intend to join AEW.