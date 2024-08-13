Watch: What Happened With Sami Zayn After (8/12) Raw Went Off Air

Sami Zayn offered some big praise to Bron Breakker after this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Moody Center in Austin, Texas went off air.

The wrestling veteran evoked his rematch clause for the Intercontinental Championship on the Red Branded Show this week after his SummerSlam loss earlier this month.

The two out of three falls match was the main event of the show. Sami got the early pin on Breakker at the start of the bout but the IC Champion came back and scored a pin to even the numbers.

The ending of the match saw Sami hitting the Helluva Kick but Bron kicked out. Zayn then went on the top but Breakker caught him mid-air with a spear out of nowhere to score the final pin and retain the title.

Sami Zayn stayed in the ring after the episode went off air and received an ovation from the crowd. The 40-year-old cut a promo saying that Bron has the potential to become the face of the company:

What Happened on Raw

The star-studded episode of Raw featured some interesting developments. Rhea Ripley opened the show and Dominik Mysterio explained that he turned on The Mami because she was trying to change her.

The show also featured a confrontation between Randy Orton and Gunther. Drew McIntyre who was not happy about Orton getting a title shot tried to interrupt the two but CM Punk blindsided him before he could reach the ring.

Orton took the opportunity and delivered an RKO to the World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile CM Punk continued beating McIntyre and he took out the Scottish Warrior with a belt to end the segment.