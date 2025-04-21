John Cena, WrestleMania 41 Win
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

John Cena Reveals One Final Goal After WWE Title Win

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena has won the Undisputed WWE Championship, fulfilling part of his ploy to ruin wrestling for the fans. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cena questioned why so many believe he should rise above the hate that countless fans have shown him for years.

“So it’s okay for a group of people to have a negative reaction towards me, and I’m supposed to ‘You’re entitled to do what you want.’ But if I’m not feeling well, if I’m having a bad day, if for a second I’m feeling grump and I don’t want to deal with that BS, I can’t do that? I can’t tell you how I feel? That’s not a functional relationship. That’s not good.”

McAfee agreed with Cena, describing this dynamic as “toxic,” a term Cena has used on WWE programming. Though his days in the ring are numbered, Cena shared that he has one final goal before he calls it a career.

“If I’ve got one more thing to do before I go out, it’s teach these people what a functional relationship is, because they don’t know.”

Cena will finish his in-ring career this year and has vowed to retire as Undisputed WWE Champion. If successful, WWE will be forced to create a “toy” in Cena’s words for talent to fight over, one without the rich history of the genuine WWE Championship.

For the use of quotes, please give an H/T to SEScoops.

Watch: What Happened With John Cena After WrestleMania 41: Night 2 Went Off Air
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News