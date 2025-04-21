John Cena Reveals One Final Goal After WWE Title Win

John Cena has won the Undisputed WWE Championship, fulfilling part of his ploy to ruin wrestling for the fans. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cena questioned why so many believe he should rise above the hate that countless fans have shown him for years.

“So it’s okay for a group of people to have a negative reaction towards me, and I’m supposed to ‘You’re entitled to do what you want.’ But if I’m not feeling well, if I’m having a bad day, if for a second I’m feeling grump and I don’t want to deal with that BS, I can’t do that? I can’t tell you how I feel? That’s not a functional relationship. That’s not good.”

McAfee agreed with Cena, describing this dynamic as “toxic,” a term Cena has used on WWE programming. Though his days in the ring are numbered, Cena shared that he has one final goal before he calls it a career.

“If I’ve got one more thing to do before I go out, it’s teach these people what a functional relationship is, because they don’t know.”

Cena will finish his in-ring career this year and has vowed to retire as Undisputed WWE Champion. If successful, WWE will be forced to create a “toy” in Cena’s words for talent to fight over, one without the rich history of the genuine WWE Championship.

