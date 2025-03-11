‘They Know He’s A Steiner’ – Scott Steiner Talks Bron Breakker’s Name

Since arriving in WWE in 2021, Bron Breakker has made a name for himself in WWE and on the main roster. Despite the impressive record of the former NXT Champion and current Intercontinental Champion, many fans believe that Breakker should be using the Steiner name used by his father Rick and uncle Scott.

On the Insight podcast, Scott discussed his nephew’s name. While Bron may never use the Steiner name, Scott is pleased that WWE isn’t shying away from his lineage.

“Well they never shied away from that because he introduced us at the Hall of Fame. So for whatever reason they used Bron Breakker, but they know he’s a Steiner.”

Scott’s son Brock could be joining his cousin on WWE TV after recently signing an NIL contract. While Scott can’t guarantee the future, he believes the Steiner name will live on in WWE.

“Brock would probably use a Steiner name. I’m not sure if it would be Brock, but it would be Steiner.”

Whatever name Bron Breakker uses, his success in WWE in the four years since he arrived has proved undeniable. Already the Intercontinental Champion, many predict it is just a matter of time before Scott’s nephew enters the World Title picture. With WrestleMania 41 looming, fans can expect big things in Las Vegas for Bron Breakker, no matter what name fans know him for.