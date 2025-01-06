Seth Rollins Doesn’t Buy CM Punk Has Changed Ahead of Raw On Netflix

Seth Rollins has shared his final barbs about CM Punk ahead of their much-anticipated showdown tonight on WWE Raw’s Netflix debut. Speaking to Jackie Redmond, Rollins expressed skepticism about Punk’s alleged transformation since his return to WWE.

“I wanna believe that he’s not the same dude that walked out on this company back in 2014… But he makes it difficult… I just don’t buy it.”

Rollins pointed to Punk’s controversies in AEW, though similarly to their promo battle on last week’s Raw, stopped short of referencing the competition by name. Instead, Rollins focused on Punk ‘burning bridges’ with others in recent years.

“He hasn’t had a great last four or five years. He’s burned a lot of bridges; his reputation has been kind of smeared in specific areas.”

Punk Vs. Rollins has been brewing long before the Chicago-Made star’s epic return at Survivor Series 2023. Rollins infamously called Punk a “cancer” during the latter’s first suspension from AEW, while Punk would spend years taking digs at WWE, an act Rollins took personally. Their showdown had at one time been pencilled in for WrestleMania 40 before Punk’s injury forced WWE to change plans.

Seth Rollins: I Wouldn’t Do Well in UFC, But I’d Do Better Than CM Punk

Now, the pair will do battle at WWE Raw on Netflix, a show with as much build and hype as a Premium Live Event. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this rivalry and from tonight’s epic showdown.