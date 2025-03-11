Seth Rollins Reveals Tentative Retirement Age

Seth Rollins has revealed his tentative retirement plan.

The Architect recently had an interview with WFAN. He talked about things such as how things have changed in the wrestling business since he debuted in WWE, Travis Scott’s involvement in John Cena’s heel turn and more.

Discussing the topic of athletes in different sports, Rollins noted how wrestlers are able to extend their careers because they’re storytellers and the wrestling audience is much more forgiving to lapses in physicality than other sports. Seth was then asked if he himself knows when he might retire from in-ring action. The former World Champion said that it’ll depend on how things develop in the next few years:

“No, I’ll be 39 in May. You know, 45 maybe really sounds all right to me, I think. It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. So just got to figure out what that feels like. But like my body’s definitely…I feel good right now. I feel very good.”

I’m More Behind The Scenes Guy: Seth Rollins

The hosts brought up the possibility of Seth Rollins following the footsteps of someone like Jesse Venture and becoming a commentator after the end of his in-ring career. The former Shield member, however, said that he’d rather have a role behind the camera than in front of it once he hangs his boots:

“I think I’m more behind-the-scenes guy when it’s time for me to finish up. Like I’d like to be on the other side of it. I don’t want to be like a character in front of it anymore. Once I’m done in the ring, like let me go back, let me help, you know, the business. Let me help the young guys and girls, let me do something like that… Yeah, maybe something in the creative department. We’ll see.”

Seth Rollins has been testing the waters for an acting career in recent times. He even shot stuff for Captain America: Brave New World but his part was ultimately cut from the movie.