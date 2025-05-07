Seth Rollins on How Being A Dad Changed His WWE Work

Seth Rollins isn’t just one of WWE’s top stars of the past decade—he also stepped into a major new role in 2020: fatherhood. In a recent interview on the Chicago Bears YouTube channel, Rollins shared how becoming a dad to baby Roux has transformed his daily life.

“I can’t just lay in bed all day. I’ve got to get up and be dad, enjoy that process, and be that for her.”

Rollins’ perspective as a father extends beyond home life. Whether he’s in the ring or training, his daughter remains at the forefront of his mind.

“The way I train is just so much different now than the way I did 5, 10 years ago. I’m not falling down nearly as much as I used to.”

Rollins balances wrestling and parenting alongside his wife, fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. He praised Lynch as “the greatest of all time” and expressed gratitude for sharing the parenting journey with her.

“We both gotta be up and at ’em for a little four-and-a-half-year-old because she [Roux] runs the house. That’s for sure.”

While Roux is far too young to considering entering the squared circle just yet, her viral appearance at the WrestleMania 41 post-show captured fans’ hearts. As for Rollins, he’s embracing his evolving responsibilities, both in the ring and at home.