Seth Rollins Doubles Down On His Outlandish Referee Outfit on RAW

Seth Rollins was par for the course when it comes to outlandish outfits but his referee shirt had a little extra flare to it. Unlike Jerry Seinfeld, Rollins really wanted to ‘be a pirate’ as his officiating garb was a puffy shirt with the standard WWE zebra stripes.

Per usual, Rollins’ outfit of choice got wrestling fans talking online and Seth stated how he’s merely dipping his toe into the pizzazz pool.

“This is just the appetizer, baby. You gotta tune into #SummerSlam on Saturday for the main course…we’re gonna be eatin’ goooood!”

Rollins was a major player on the go-home episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam as he was the main aspect to a near 20 minute segment on Monday. Rollins laid out the ground rules for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre for their grudge match this weekend as it will be Seth in the role as the special guest referee for the fight. Rollins has shown that he has no love loss for Punk or McIntyre.

On the previous episode of RAW, GM Adam Pearce made it clear that McIntyre and CM Punk cannot lay a finger on one another before their big fight.

Seth Rollins has equal incentive to cost Punk or McIntyre their victory against one another. Drew aimed to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during Rollins’ match against Damian Priest and it was Punk who ultimately cost Rollins a victory by stopping McInytre.

