Seth Rollins to The Rock: ‘My Soul’s Always For Sale’

Seth Rollins has succeeded in WWE as both a babyface and a heel but has been a good guy for over two years. Now though, the Architect could be ready to embrace his darker side, and align with The Rock in the process.

While speaking on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins was asked about potentially aligning with The Rock and John Cena. Declaring that “My soul’s always for sale,” Rollins shared that he will align with whoever can help WWE the most, even if it’s somebody the fans cann’t stand.

“If I look at the situation and it seems to me that the best course of action for the company as a whole is to join with people that maybe the audience doesn’t want me to join with, I will make the decision based on how I feel is the best direction for the company.”

Rollins’ comments are very interesting given that a year ago, he and The Rock were on opposing sides at WrestleMania 40. While it was The Rock and Roman Reigns who bested Rollins and Cody Rhodes, Rollins would play a crucial role in the OTC’s reign as Undisputed WWE Champion coming to an end.

Seth Rollins will headline WrestleMania for the third time in his career this weekend where he’ll battle CM Punk and Roman Reigns. And while Rollins is ready to tear the head off The Rock’s cousin, fans shouldn’t count out the Visionary selling his soul to the Final Boss.