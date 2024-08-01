Shane McMahon Reportedly Tried To Return to WWE Before Tony Khan Meeting

More has come to light about Shane McMahon following his surprising meeting with Tony Khan that took place earlier this week. McMahon recently broke the internet after it was revealed that he has met with the AEW President to discuss future business opportunities. Shane has since shared that the pair discussed wrestling, their respect for the business, and the challenges of working for family members. This meeting came months after it was reported that McMahon had spoken with AEW talent about his possibly working with the promotion.

Latest On Shane McMahon

McMahon attempted to return to WWE programming after WrestleMania 39, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio. It was said that people in charge of WWE “have no interest in him,” and there’s still “a lot of negativity” surrounding McMahon in WWE. Shane was infamously let go after reportedly creating chaos backstage at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE.

- Advertisement -

Meltzer argued that this opposition to Shane within WWE could change if they believe he’s joining AEW. Meltzer added that it would not be a surprise if his meeting with Khan was a “leverage” play on McMahon’s behalf to make a WWE return happen. Tony Khan has spoken publicly on his respect for Shane as both a performer and an executive as there’s clearly a lot of respect between the two.

Could Shane McMahon join AEW? Or will his recent meeting convince WWE higher ups to give him the return he reportedly has been pining for? Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on this developing situation.