Shotzi On When WWE Run Will End After Contract Isn’t Renewed

The recent WWE releases have rocked the wrestling world, but Shotzi is still with the company, at least for now. In a now-deleted post on X, fka Twitter, Shotzi shared that while she is leaving WWE, she won’t be officially gone until July.

“Just to clarify, I still have a good amount of time on my contract. But come July I will be full time balls to the walls!”

Shotzi has been informed that her WWE contract will not be renewed and her profile on WWE.com has already been moved to the Alumni section. It remains to be seen if WWE will use Shotzi in any capacity before she is gone from the company.

Shotzi may not have been released like Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Shayna Baszler, and the rest, but the result will ultimately be the same. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Shotzi’s future in WWE and beyond.