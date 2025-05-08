Shotzi
Photo credit: WWE
Shotzi Opens Up On WWE Exit: ‘I Feel So Free’

by Thomas Lowson

Shotzi’s time with WWE has come to an end, and now the green-haired grappler is opening up about her departure. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Shotzi acknowledged that her release came as a shock. Despite the unexpected news, she’s choosing to focus on the positives, saying the experience has left her feeling freer than ever before.

“I didn’t expect this, but I just feel so free, and I feel like this weight is lifted off me. I feel clarity and extremely motivated and excited for the future.”

Shotzi will have to wait out her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE before she can appear or wrestle for another promotion. But after being underutilized for much of her WWE run, a few more months on the sidelines seem manageable.

“I’m excited to get to work, since I’ve been sitting at home for what feels like the last two years. I’m just excited to get back at it.”

A former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Shotzi never captured gold on WWE’s main roster. Now, she’s ready to take the world by storm outside the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

