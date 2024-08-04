Watch: What Happened With Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu After SummerSlam 2024 Went Off Air

Jacob Fatu was helped to the back by Solo Sikoa and the referee once SummerSlam 2024 went off air following an exploding main event.

The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief tried everything he could to defeat Cody Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of the latest PLE.

This included taking advantage of the Bloodline Rules stipulation and having his family members interface. Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga were the first to cause a distraction but they were taken out by Kevin Owens and Randy Orton respectively.

Jacob Fatu was the last to come out just as Cody was looking to win the match. He took Rhodes out of the ring and delivered a top rope splash, crashing both himself and the WWE Champion through the announce table.

Fatu stayed on the outside after this spot and it appeared that he had injured his leg. Though a video shows Fatu walking to the back with some help after the show went off air, suggesting that he was just selling the spot:

Jacob Fatu was helped to the back by Solo and the ref after the show. Seems like he's fine, just selling



Video: @chrisprolificpic.twitter.com/Cxctp3ocCw — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 4, 2024

What’s Next For The Bloodline

The ending of the main event match saw the long-anticipated return of the original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Reigns delivered a Superman punch and a spear to Solo. This allowed Cody Rhodes to pin him for the win.

It’s likely that the former World Champion will be focusing on taking back his throne from Sikoa in the coming weeks, but he will need some help.

It’s expected that we will see the original Bloodline reuniting under Roman Reigns to take on the challenge of Solo and his disciples.

The wise man Paul Heyman was missing from the PPV tonight and one interesting thing to see would be which side he chooses in the upcoming Bloodline civil war.