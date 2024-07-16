Stephanie Vaquer Likes The Idea of Potentially Joining The Judgment Day

WWE’s newest signee Stephanie Vaquer is open to joining forces with The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently showed interest in recruiting Stephanie Vaquer to the faction. Now, the former CMLL wrestler has responded to the idea of potentially joining forces with The Judgment Day.

Taking to her X account, Vaquer reacted to Dominik’s comments on her and even asked the fans about the idea of joining the heel faction. It seems she is eager to be a part of the crew.

¿Ustedes que piensan? ? me agrada la idea https://t.co/vhq8GpolvB — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) July 16, 2024

During a recent interview with ESTO, Dominik Mysterio shared his thoughts on Stephanie Vaquer possibly working with The Judgment Day and said that he would be eager to have her on the team. He said:

“It is something very excellent for us to have another Latina in WWE. Especially having her is something that is going to catch the women’s division on fire. She’s going to bring something different to this side of the United States, I’m excited to see her. If she wants she can have something with Judgment Day; There are two Irish, two Puerto Ricans and we hire someone else who comes from Mexico.”

Stephanie Vaquer in WWE

Vaquer recently signed with WWE following her departure from CMLL. NXT Head Shawn Michaels announced her signing with the company and revealed that she would be a part of NXT. Vaquer made her triumphant debut during an NXT live event in Mexico City on July 13. She emerged victorious over one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn.