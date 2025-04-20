Huge Name Speculated To Be Behind Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 41 Heel Turn

Seth Rollins’ heel turn at WrestleMania 41 might have a deeper meaning behind it.

The wrestling world was left in shock at the conclusion of night one of WWE’s biggest show of the year. Most expected Paul Heyman to side with either CM Punk or Roman Reigns, and the wise man helping Rollins instead had not been in many people’s bingo cards.

Though if the amateur detectives of the wrestling community are to be believed, then the signs for Seth’s turn have been there since the Elimination Chamber, and there’s actually a bigger plan behind the whole thing.

While John Cena joining hands with The Rock made the most headlines at the WWE PPV from Toronto, many fans pointed out that it was The Visionary who took out CM Punk during the main event, which allowed Cena to earn the WWE title match at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins took out CM Punk so John Cena could win.



John Cena then sold his soul to The Rock afterward.



At #WrestleMania, Paul Heyman aligns with Seth Rollins, and we find out they're both working for The Rock.pic.twitter.com/9tvFrglOB4 — WWE is CINEMA (@WWEisCINEMA) April 10, 2025

Not only that, but fans have also started uncovering similarities between Rollins’ recent gestures and The Rock’s last appearance, suggesting that it might not be a coincidence.

I'm starting to believe the Seth Rollins wearing Rock outfits conspiracy theory …. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/icaJeJVffA — Tom ??? (@FUNKYT0WN49) April 19, 2025

YEAH SETH ROLLINS IS JOINING THE ROCK'S FACTION#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qnS7aB34Nv — li ? (@LinusXV) April 20, 2025

Am I tripping or did Seth Rollins hold the mic up like The Rock?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BGxOtvhwRZ — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) April 19, 2025

?? STOP! WAIT! BRAKES! Seth Rollins said "Best for Business" similar to what Cena said before it was revealed he aligned with The Rock ? Y'ALLLLLLpic.twitter.com/wRR35rdZzX — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) April 15, 2025

The Rock’s absence from the build to WrestleMania after the March 1 PPV has been puzzling everyone. The Great One himself had suggested that the gap between his Bad Blood and Elimination Chamber appearances was intentional, and they were thinking years in advance.

So the People’s Champion being behind Rollins’ latest move is not completely out of question, even if a direct connection is hard to find.

Whether there is any truth to these speculations should be revealed tomorrow night when Cena competes in his last WrestleMania facing The Rock’s arch rival and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a historic main event.