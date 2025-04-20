HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Stone Cold Appears At WWE WrestleMania 41, Crashes ATV

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41: Sunday saw a special appearance from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, though his appearance in Allegiant Stadium did not go exactly to plan. Austin was on the scene to share the attendance for the Sunday show as 63,226, another sell-out. As Austin shared, this gave WrestleMania 41 a combined two-night total attendance of 124,693.

Austin paraded around the ring on his ATV as expected, but would collide with the barricade, knocking a female fan on the ground. Later on, Austin checked in on the fan, as did WWE President Nick Khan in a rare on-screen appearance on WWE programming.

Austin’s collision with the barricade proves that anything can happen in the world of live entertainment, something Austin has learned first-hand for decades. While the Rattlesnake’s appearance may not have gone exactly as hoped, it was an epic moment inside Allegiant Stadium.

Shawn Michaels Appears At WrestleMania 41, Reveals Saturday Attendance
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News