Stone Cold Appears At WWE WrestleMania 41, Crashes ATV

WrestleMania 41: Sunday saw a special appearance from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, though his appearance in Allegiant Stadium did not go exactly to plan. Austin was on the scene to share the attendance for the Sunday show as 63,226, another sell-out. As Austin shared, this gave WrestleMania 41 a combined two-night total attendance of 124,693.

Austin paraded around the ring on his ATV as expected, but would collide with the barricade, knocking a female fan on the ground. Later on, Austin checked in on the fan, as did WWE President Nick Khan in a rare on-screen appearance on WWE programming.

Stone Cold crashed his 4-Wheeler during his entrance. That's why Nick Khan came out.



Oooo…that's a NICE lawsuit #WrestleMania #WrestleMania41 pic.twitter.com/TFEOAUbQkb — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) April 21, 2025

Austin’s collision with the barricade proves that anything can happen in the world of live entertainment, something Austin has learned first-hand for decades. While the Rattlesnake’s appearance may not have gone exactly as hoped, it was an epic moment inside Allegiant Stadium.