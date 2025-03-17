Stone Cold’s WWE World Role Sparks WrestleMania 41 Talk

WrestleMania 41 is drawing near and fans are excited to see some of the biggest names in wrestling descend upon Las Vegas. On March 16, fitting 3:16 day, Fanatics confirmed that ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will be a part of the WWE World fan convention set to take place over WrestleMania week.

OH HELL YEAH! ? It’s only fitting we drop this announcement today.



“STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN ? is headed to WWE World this April 19 & 20. Tickets to purchase autographs and photo ops will be on sale Tuesday at 11AM ET.



Don't forget, a valid WWE World admission ticket is… pic.twitter.com/2i0n5Ta8le — Fanatics Events (@fanatics_events) March 16, 2025

The announcement of Austin led to a flurry of comments with fans speculating that the Rattlesnake’s role in Sin City won’t be confined to just the convention. One fan questioned if this means Austin will appear at WrestleMania 41 while a more confident fan was sure that “he’s definitely helping Cody” in his battle against John Cena and The Rock.

Stone Cold at WrestleMania: What Do We Know?

While not confirmed for WWE’s upcoming two-night mega-show, rumors persist of Austin doing something at WrestleMania 41. John Cena alluded to the Rattlesnake in a recent Instagram post, further suggesting that Austin’s potential role will surround the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking to the Unlikely podcast in March 2025, Austin said that he hasn’t spoken to WWE yet, but he will be around in Las Vegas. While questions remain about his status for the PLE, fans shouldn’t be surprised if hell is raised or cans of whoop-ass are opened in Allegiant Stadium.